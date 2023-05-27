Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

05/26/2023 – 23:03

Share



The Federal Supreme Court (STF) recorded the score of 4 votes to 1 to make defendants over 131 involved in the coup acts of January 8. It is the sixth group investigated, totaling 1,176 of the 1,300 complaints filed by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

So far, in addition to the rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes, Dias Toffoli, and Cármen Lúcia have also voted to receive the new accusations. André Mendonça disagreed with accepting the accusations.

The judgment takes place in the virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers deposit their votes in the electronic system of the STF and there is no in-person deliberation. Voting runs until May 29.

If the majority of the ministers accept the accusations, the accused will start to respond to a criminal action and become defendants in the process. They must answer for the crimes of incitement to crime and criminal association. The group is formed by those accused of acting as perpetrators and instigators of the acts.

The trial of the first complaints began last month. To date, the Court has made 1,045 defendants under investigation.























