Judgment returns on the 5th, with votes from Nunes Marques, Rosa Weber, Cármen Lúcia, Edson Fachin, Gilmar Mendes and Roberto Barroso

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) resumed this Wednesday (16.Aug.2023) the judgment on the validity of the mechanism of the judge of guarantees by the Judiciary throughout the country.

After 7 consecutive sessions to judge the case, the judgment score is 4 votes to 1 for the mandatory implementation of the model, in which the magistrate responsible for the sentence is not the same one who analyzes the precautionary measures during the criminal process.

The court orders to determine the implementation of the mechanism throughout the country within a period of one year, extendable for the same period. However, the votes of 6 ministers are missing. The trial will resume on Thursday (17.Aug).

So far, summing up the votes cast in previous sessions, Justices Dias Toffoli, Cristiano Zanin, André Mendonça and Alexandre de Moraes have voted in favor of the guarantee judge. The rapporteur, Luiz Fux, understood that the application of the model is not mandatory.

WISHES

In this 4th session (16.Aug), Minister Alexandre de Moraes signaled that he will follow the understanding in favor of the guarantees judge, but pondered that the model will not be the “Salvation of the Fatherland”.

Moraes said it was unfair to insinuate that judges are partial to accusations of violation of the law in the investigations of Operation Lava Jato. The minister’s vote will be completed in tomorrow’s session.

“What happened at Vaza Jato couldn’t happen with the guarantees judge? It is important to delimit this, because otherwise it will seem that everyone who is convicted by a biased judge”he stated.

The episode of the invasion of the cell phones of prosecutors in Operation Lava Jato became known as Vaza Jato. This invasion was made by hacker Walter Delgatti, arrested on a preventive basis since the beginning of August.

The adoption of the guarantees judge was expected to come into force on January 23, 2020, according to the Anti-Crime Package approved by the National Congress. However, it was suspended by an injunction from Minister Luiz Fux, the case’s rapporteur. Now, the Supreme judges the case definitively.

With information from Brazil Agency