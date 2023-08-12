Court judges complaint filed by the PGR after Zambelli drew a firearm and chased a journalist

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) recorded, this Friday (11.Aug.2023), 3 votes to make the federal deputy defendant Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) for the crimes of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal embarrassment with the use of a firearm.

The Court judges the complaint filed by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) against the parliamentarian after the episode in which she pulled out a firearm and chased journalist Luan Araújo on the eve of the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. Luan exchanged provocations during a political act in the Jardins neighborhood, in São Paulo.

So far, the rapporteur, Minister Gilmar Mendes, and Ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Cármen Lúcia have voted to accept the complaint against the deputy.

In the vote given, the rapporteur understood that there was sufficient evidence for the opening of criminal proceedings against Carla Zambelli. “Even if the defendant carries a weapon, using it outside the limits of personal defense, in a public and ostensive context, even more so on the eve of the elections, in theory, could mean criminal responsibility”wrote Mendes.

The judgment takes place in the virtual plenary of the STF, a modality in which ministers enter the votes in an electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. The virtual session runs until August 21.

In a note, the deputy’s defense said they were still waiting for the conclusion of the trial. “The deputy only acted within the regular exercise of her Law, and, moreover, had a registration and carried a weapon, granted by the public authorities, carrying it on that date due to the dozens and various death threats, as well as threats to her integrity physical and the son”, says the statement. Here’s the full (198 KB).

With information from Brazil Agency