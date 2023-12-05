Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/12/2023 – 21:13

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave Facebook a deadline of 48 hours to send to the Court a video posted by former president Jair Bolsonaro after the coup acts of January 8th.

According to the order signed this Tuesday (5), if the decision is not complied with by the company Meta, Facebook’s parent company, a daily fine of R$100,000 will be imposed.

Alexandre de Moraes’ decision was motivated by a request made yesterday (4) by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to force the delivery of the video.

According to the PGR, Bolsonaro had publicly incited crime by publishing a video on social media, on January 10, which had as its theme questioning the regularity of the 2022 elections.

On January 13th of this year, Moraes included the former president in the investigation that investigated the intellectual authorship of the acts and determined the preservation of the video.

Other side

In a petition sent to Moraes in August, the company Meta reported that the publication targeted by the court decision was deleted by Bolsonaro shortly after it was published, which is why there were no technical means of complying with the court decision.

In the piece, Meta’s lawyers wrote that the video “is not available on the company’s servers, making it impossible to comply with the order.