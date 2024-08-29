Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2024 – 19:56

The Supreme Federal Court (STF) has given Congress and the government 10 more days to define new rules for the payment of parliamentary amendments. The initial deadline was due to expire this Friday, the 30th. The request for an extension was made by the government in a meeting held on the evening of this Thursday, the 29th, without the participation of Congress. The expectation is that a complementary law will be issued with the structural changes determined by the Court.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Supreme Court, Luís Roberto Barroso, Minister Flávio Dino, the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, and the Minister of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), Jorge Messias. “The ministers of the Executive Branch reported on the current stage of the discussion and requested an additional ten days to present the procedures for payment of the amendments, a deadline to which the rapporteur agreed,” says the note released by the Supreme Court.

The amendments remain suspended by Dino’s preliminary decision, unanimously confirmed by the Court’s plenary. The decision will be reassessed after Congress and the government regulate new rules. “Subsequently, the appropriate technical analysis will be carried out and the legal actions will be submitted to the STF Plenary”, the note concludes.

The issue is a source of impasse between the three branches of government. On August 20, the Supreme Court, Congress and the government reached an initial consensus on the amendments, which provides for the maintenance of the mandatory amendments, but with the allocation of resources to unfinished works, the disclosure of the name of who sent the money and the rendering of accounts to the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU).

The agreement established a 10-day deadline for the Executive and Legislative branches to present criteria and procedures for the transfer of individual amendments, including “pix amendments”, and committee amendments. It was also defined that the amendments must be linked to net current revenue, to avoid growth in a proportion greater than the increase in total discretionary expenses.