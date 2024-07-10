Minister André Mendonça’s decision comes after a request from the AGU, which said there was not enough time to adjust the payment schedule

STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister André Mendonça gave this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024) another 30 days for the federal government to conclude the renegotiation of remaining debts with companies involved in the Lava Jato operation.

The minister also determined that the formatting of the renegotiation instruments and the payment schedule must be sent to the Court within the same period. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 135 kB).

Below are the companies involved:

New Engevix;

UTC;

Andrade Gutierrez;

Novonor;

Braskem;

Camargo Correa; and

Metha/Cohesive.

According to the proposal, the sum of the benefits to reduce the debt can’t overcome the maximum settlement of up to 50% of the outstanding balance.

Mendonça’s decision comes after a request from AGU (Attorney General’s Office) for more time to complete the schedule. The president’s government agency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) claimed that there was no “timely manner” for the negotiations.

“Despite the efforts of the aforementioned institutions and companies to reach a consensual solution to the dispute, and the acceptance by the companies of the final offer made by CGU [Controladoria Geral da União] and AGU, it has not yet been possible to conclude the negotiations”he declared.

UNDERSTAND

Companies that signed leniency agreements during the height of Lava Jato claim that they do not have the resources to make regular payments. Some of the construction companies under investigation are undergoing judicial recovery.

The new terms of the agreements were reached in June, after the STF ordered a conciliation proposal.

The CGU and the AGU proposed in document that the payment of installments must take into account the payment capacity.