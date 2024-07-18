PT filed a lawsuit against the privatization of the São Paulo state-owned company on Tuesday (16.Jul), with a request for a preliminary injunction

O STF (Supreme Federal Court) gave 24 hours for the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and the AGU (Attorney General’s Office) to comment on the petition of the PT (Workers’ Party) against the privatization process of Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo).

The case is under the reporting of Minister Cristiano Zanin, but the ruling is signed by the President of the Court, Roberto Barroso, who is in charge of the Supreme Court’s duty during the Judiciary’s recess. Here is the full (PDF – 328 kB).

According to Barroso, the short period in which the bodies and those involved in the process are asked to express their views is given to “urgency of the matter”. The document was signed on July 17, and the state government estimates that the privatization process should be completed on July 22.

At the end of the entire process, 32% of Sabesp’s shares that belong to the State will be sold. The São Paulo government’s stake in the company will shrink from 50.3% to 18.3%. Only shares that currently belong to the São Paulo government are being offered.

UNDERSTAND THE PETITION

On Tuesday (16 July), the PT filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court against the privatization of Sabesp. The party questioned the law that authorized the transfer of the company to the private sector. Here is the full (PDF – 689 kB).

The acronym argues that the State Law 17,853 of 2023 and several acts by the Board of Directors of Sabesp and the Board of Directors of the State Privatization Program, which served as the basis for the privatization process, violated principles such as competitiveness and economy.

The petition requests the granting of a preliminary injunction to suspend, until the merits of the action are judged, the effectiveness of the State Law questioned in the petition.

The PT also questions the fact that the auction was carried out with the participation of a single competitor. “with supply significantly below market price”and will acquire shares for the value of R$ 67 per share.

This is Equatorial, the only finalist in the company’s public offering of shares, which offered R$6.9 billion for 15% stake.

“Therefore, the Government of the State of São Paulo, in addition to conducting a process of evident depreciation of public assets, encourages a speculative movement in the national stock market”the document states.