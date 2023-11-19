PGR action from 2018 stated that Odebrecht directed R$5 million to the PT campaign for the government of Paraná in 2014

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority this Sunday (19.Nov.2023) to reject a complaint from the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) against the president of the PT and federal deputy, Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR).

The understanding of 6 ministers so far is that there is no just cause to open criminal action against the congresswoman. In his vote, the rapporteur of the case in the court, minister Edson Fachin, there is “insurmountable investigative vacuums” in the complaint, using as an example the fact that it was not mentioned which Odebrecht projects would be covered by the transfer of bribes.

The trial takes place in the virtual plenary and continues until 11:59 pm on Monday (20.Nov.2023). Fachin’s thesis has so far been followed by ministers André Mendonça, Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia, Alexandre de Moraes and the president of the STF, Luís Roberto Barroso.

The PGR complaint dates back to 2018 and was made during the Lava Jato operation. According to the piece, Odebrecht directed R$5 million to Gleisi’s campaign for the government of Paraná in 2014. Of the total, R$3 million was received via cash flow 2 in October and November of that year. According to the complaint, the amount was paid for the deputy and her then husband and former minister Paulo Bernardo to work on projects of interest to the contractor.

In September of this year, however, the PGR itself retreated from the complaint and presented a new opinion against the continuation of the complaint. The statement was that there was no just cause for the process to proceed. Justification that is being accepted by the STF ministers in the trial.

Gilmar Mendes, Luiz Fux and Nunes Marques still have to vote. Minister Cristiano Zanin, appointed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), declared himself unable to vote and is not participating in the trial. The justification is that he acted in a process related to the investigation.

Gleisi’s lawyer, Angelo Ferraro, stated that the ministers are following the defense’s thesis and clearing the deputy.

“As exhaustively demonstrated by the defense, there was no just cause for receiving the complaint. As the process was fragile and lacked evidence, the STF did justice by acquitting Congresswoman Gleisi”he declared.