Senator is accused of having received R$7.3 million in bribes; complaint is based on evidence of Odebrecht's leniency agreement, during Lava Jato

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority on Saturday (Dec 16, 2023) to reject the complaint from the PGR (Attorney General's Office) against the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) for allegedly receiving bribes.

In the complaint filed by the PGR in 2020, Ciro is accused of the crimes of passive corruption and money laundering for allegedly receiving R$7.3 million in bribes.

The PGR's complaint was based on evidence obtained through the Odebrecht leniency agreement, annulled by Minister Dias Toffoli in September. The evidence was used in the accusations and convictions resulting from Operation Lava Jato. The agreement was responsible for supporting the accusations against the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Minister Edson Fachin was responsible for voting against the complaint. In his vote, Fachin recalled Toffoli's decision that declared the “worthlessness” of evidence obtained from the agreement. Here's the complete of the vote (PDF – 297 kB).

At the virtual plenary of the Court, Fachin was accompanied by the other ministers. Read the trial score below until 7:46 pm this Sunday (Dec 17):

5 votes to reject the complaint: Edson Fachin (rapporteur), Dias Toffoli, Roberto Barroso, Nunes Marques and Alexandre de Moraes

The votes of 4 ministers are still missing:

André Mendonça;

Carmen Lúcia;

Luiz Fux; It is

Gilmar Mendes.

Minister Cristiano Zanin declared himself unable to vote. Appointed by Lula this year, the magistrate acted as the PT member's lawyer in cases relating to Lava Jato. He was responsible for the now president regaining his political rights and being able to run in the presidential elections.

ODEBRECHT LENIENCE AGREEMENT

Considered the largest operation against corruption in Brazil, Lava Jato officially began in March 2014. It focused on misappropriation of Petrobras resources from 2004 to 2012 by people linked to the PT and two other parties that supported the government at the time: PMDB (current MDB) and PP. They appointed directors of the state-owned company who operated in their favor. Politicians from other parties were also investigated.

During investigations, the operation uncovered a corruption scheme in which Odebrecht executives paid bribes to politicians and public officials to obtain works, guaranteeing the preference of processes and contracts. Marcelo Odebrecht, then president and heir of the company, was arrested in June 2015.

The leniency agreement is a mechanism in which companies that committed acts harmful to the public administration collaborate with the investigations and undertake to pay the amounts stipulated in the contract, reimbursing the agreed amounts to public coffers. Additionally, organizations must establish integrity improvement programs internally.

This year, the evidence from the agreement used in the accusations and convictions resulting from Lava Jato was annulled.

The processes were closed by order of the then Minister of the Court, Ricardo Lewandowski, in February this year. The former minister – who was the rapporteur for most of the processes involving the operation – stated that he had already identified “vices” in collecting evidence in processes involving the contractor.