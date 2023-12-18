Nunes Marques voted in favor of Dias Toffoli's thesis; thus, the floor will be applied according to the standards of each State

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority this Monday (Dec 18, 2023) on the constitutionality of the nursing floor. Minister Nunes Marques gave the vote that defined the trial in the Court.

The thesis that won differs from that defended by the rapporteur, Roberto Barroso. The minister understood that the minimum wage corresponded to the minimum wage. The understanding of Minister Dias Toffoli is established, who understood that the minimum wage should be applied in a regionalized manner, respecting the rules of each State and through negotiation between employers and workers.

This report will receive further updates.