Roberto Barroso was in favor of the decision of rapporteur Alexandre de Moraes, along with 4 other ministers

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority to accept the complaints presented to make defendants accused of participating in acts of depredation in the buildings of the Three Powers on January 8th. Minister Roberto Barroso voted in favor and took the score to 6-0 for accepting the complaints. Besides him, they were also favorable Edson Fachin, Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and the rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes. in the inquiry 492150 people were denounced for the crimes established in articles 286 (incitement to crime) and 288 (armed criminal association) of the penal code. There are still 4 votes to go. The session ends on Monday (24.Apr), at 23:59.