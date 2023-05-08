Supreme analyzes third batch of complaints against those involved in coup acts in Brasilia. Six ministers have already voted in favor of opening criminal proceedings against over 250 defendants, while André Mendonça was against. January 8, which culminated in the invasion of the headquarters of the three Powers in Brasília.

With the vote of Minister Gilmar Mendes this Sunday, the trial in virtual plenary now has six votes in favor of opening criminal proceedings against the 250 accused, in addition to one vote against. The votes of three other ministers are still missing.

This is the third batch of complaints involving the 8th of January to be analyzed by the Supreme, which has already judged two others, one of 200 and another of 100 denounced. That is, with the new decision, there will now be 550 defendants who will have to respond in court for the coup acts.

So far, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) has denounced 1,390 suspects of involvement in the invasions of the headquarters of the STF, the National Congress and the Planalto Palace.

In this third wave, the ministers judge 200 complaints against instigators and perpetrators of coup acts, in addition to 50 complaints against executors of vandalism during the invasion.

The 250 accused are accused of a series of crimes, including armed criminal association, deterioration of listed property, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law and coup d’état.

How did the ministers vote?

The first vote was taken by the rapporteur of the case, Alexandre de Moraes, in favor of making the 250 defendants defendants. He was followed by ministers Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia, Luiz Edson Fachin, Rosa Weber and Gilmar Mendes.

In turn, Minister André Mendonça, nominated for a seat on the STF by former President Jair Bolsonaro, opened a divergence in his vote on Saturday. He was against the opening of criminal proceedings against 200 accused, but in favor of denouncing another 50.

Mendonça did not include the accused who were arrested the day after the attacks, while they were still camped at the Army Headquarters.

Luís Roberto Barroso, Nunes Marques and Luiz Fux still need to vote. Due to the retirement of Ricardo Lewandowski, the Court does not have the vote of the 11th minister.

the next steps

The trial began last Wednesday and ends at 11:59 pm on Monday, May 8. It takes place in a virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers deposit their votes electronically, without in-person deliberation.

When the STF accepts complaints, the accused start to respond to a criminal action and become defendants in the process. At this stage, there is the collection of evidence and testimonies from defense and prosecution witnesses. Afterwards, the Supreme judges whether to condemn or acquit the accused, which does not have a deadline to occur.

The judgment of a fourth wave of accusations, also with 250 defendants, was scheduled for next week.

Invasions in Brasilia

On January 8, Bolsonarist extremists who did not accept the election result invaded the National Congress, the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace in Brasília.

The coup leaders, who had been concentrated for weeks in front of the Army Headquarters, first invaded the headquarters of the National Congress and then headed towards the headquarters of the other Powers, leaving a trail of destruction.

Images transmitted by the scammers themselves show the invaders moving freely and committing acts of vandalism and depredation inside the buildings, including the Plenary of the STF. The damage caused by the extremists is estimated at R$ 26.2 million.

The invasion took place a week after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office and had already been preceded by other violent actions by Bolsonaristas, such as an attempt to invade the Federal Police headquarters in December and blockades on federal highways shortly after the second round, at the end of October.

One day after the invasion, the Federal Police arrested hundreds of coup plotters who were camped in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasília.

Last Friday, Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the release of 40 people. As a result, of the 1,400 initially detained, 253 remain in prison, 67 women and 186 men.

ek (Agência Brasil, ots)