O stf (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority on Saturday (May 20, 2023) to indict over 250 people who participated in acts of vandalism to the palaces of the 3 Powers in Brasília on January 8. The judgment is being made by the virtual plenary of the court.

Ministers Alexandre de Moraes (rapporteur), in addition to the following ministers: Luís Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli, Gilmar Mendes and Cármen Lúcia, voted to receive the accusations from the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic). Minister Nunes Marques voted against accepting the complaint.

This is the 5th batch of analysis of complaints offered by the PGR regarding the January 8 attacks. Voting started on Tuesday (May 16) and will run until Monday (May 22).

Those investigated were arrested in the camp that was set up in front of the Army barracks in Brasília, where the demonstrators had been camped since the end of the 2nd round of the 2022 elections.

So far, the PGR has already filed a complaint with 1,390 people who participated in the acts. Of this total, the STF has already decided to open criminal actions against 795.