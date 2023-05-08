Vote by Gilmar Mendes set the score at 6 to 1; in addition to Moraes, Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia, Fachin and Rosa Weber voted in favor

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority in favor of receiving the complaints against 250 people involved in the coup acts of the 8th of January in Brasilia, when the headquarters of the Three Powers were vandalized. This brings the total number of defendants to 550.

With the electronic vote of Minister Gilmar Mendes this Sunday (7.May.2023), the score was 6 to 1. He followed the vote of the rapporteur of the cases, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, to make defendants defendants. The rapporteur’s vote also followed, accepting the accusations, ministers Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia, Edson Fachin and Rosa Weber.

The only vote against was that of André Mendonça, who rejected the complaint against 200 people, but voted for acceptance against another 50. Mendonça did not include the accused who were arrested a day after the incident, when they were camped at the Army Headquarters.

Still have to vote: Roberto Barroso, Nunes Marques and Luiz Fux. Due to the retirement of Ricardo Lewandowski, the Court does not have the vote of the 11th minister.

The trial began last Wednesday (May 3) and continues until Monday (May 8), in the virtual plenary of the STF, a modality in which justices deposit their votes electronically, without in-person deliberation.

3rd wave of investigations

This is the 3rd group, totaling 550 of the 1,390 complaints filed by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR); all focused on the perpetrators and people accused of inciting depredation on the Esplanade.

In 2 previous judgments, started at the end of April, by majority, the Supreme Court decided to open criminal proceedings against 300 people accused of participating in anti-democratic acts.

The judgment of the fourth group, with 250 denounced, was scheduled for next week. If the majority of the ministers accept the accusations, the accused will start to respond to a criminal action and will become defendants in the process.

They will answer for the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage and incitement to crime. There will be collection of evidence and testimony from witnesses for the defense and prosecution. Afterwards, the STF will judge whether to convict or acquit the accused, which has no deadline to occur.

On May 5, Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the release of 40 people. As a result, of the 1,400 initially detained, 253 people remain in prison (67 women and 186 men).

With information from Brazil Agency.