Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/28/2024 – 21:42

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided this Wednesday, 28, that all candidates and parties can compete for the electoral surplus.

The ministers overturned clauses, approved in 2021, that conditioned the distribution of surpluses to the performance of the parties and required a minimum percentage of votes for candidates. The majority understood that the filters violate the principles of political pluralism and popular sovereignty.

The majority current was formed with the votes of Ricardo Lewandowski (retired), Gilmar Mendes, Alexandre de Moraes, Kássio Nunes Marques, Flávio Dino, Dias Toffoli and Cármen Lúcia.

'Distortion'

The trial revolved around the division of vacancies that remain after distribution by the electoral quotient (index calculated from the number of valid votes and the seats available in the Legislative House).

Until now, the remaining vacancies could only be contested by parties that reached at least 80% of the electoral quotient and by candidates who had received at least 20% of that quotient in votes.

The majority of ministers concluded that the clauses caused a distortion in the distribution of seats, because they privileged the performance of the parties to the detriment of the candidates' individual votes. In 2022, when the change came into effect, candidates with fewer votes were “pulled” by their parties and displaced rivals who received more votes.

The ministers also argued that the rules strengthen larger associations and stifle smaller groups.

Deputies elected in 2022 maintain mandates

The STF defined that the decision that declared the model unconstitutional will not have retroactive effects, that is, it does not affect current mandates.

Seven deputies elected in 2022 were at risk of losing their positions – Sílvia Waiãpi (PL-AP), Sonize Barbosa (PL-AP), Professor Goreth (PDT-AP), Dr. Pupio (MDB-AP), Gilvan Máximo (Republicans -DF), Lebrão (União-RO) and Lázaro Botelho (PP-TO).

“After the names are already defined, it is already known who loses and who wins, I think this is an interference in the electoral process”, justified Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the STF, when voting to preserve the mandates.

The point caused a heated debate among ministers. The defeated wing – formed by Gilmar Mendes, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Kássio Nunes Marques and Flávio Dino – argued that, by maintaining the mandates of parliamentarians elected based on a rule considered unconstitutional, the court harms candidates who should be in office .

“It is a balancing judgment in relation to the damage that will be inflicted. And what is the bill? Either you remove those who are there unduly or you remove those who should be there”, defended Dino in his debut session in the plenary.

Understand how the calculation for distributing seats in proportional elections worked

Unlike majority elections, for mayor, governor and president, in which the candidate with the most votes is elected, in the proportional system, for councilor and deputies, the vacancies are distributed taking into account the votes not only of the candidates, but also of the parties or federations.

The first step is to define the electoral coefficient. This value is obtained by dividing all votes recorded in the election by the number of seats to be filled in the Legislative House;

The second step is to calculate the party quotient, that is, how many parliamentarians each party can elect. The number is the result of dividing the total votes in the party by the electoral quotient;

The distribution of seats obtained by the party follows the order of the most voted, as long as the candidates have received at least 10% of the electoral coefficient;

As the number of votes is not always an exact multiple of the electoral coefficient, the second phase of the process consists of the distribution of the so-called electoral surplus. According to the rules in force until now, only parties that obtained at least 80% of the electoral coefficient and candidates with a minimum vote of at least 20% of the coefficient can compete;

If not all vacancies were filled in the previous stages, there was a new round to complete the distribution. At this time, parties that obtained at least 80% of the electoral coefficient were competing, regardless of the candidates' minimum vote.