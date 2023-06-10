Court referees Dias Toffoli’s decision that determined the graduation of the 2nd most voted candidate of the acronym, Luiz Carlos Hauly

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority this Friday (June 9, 2023) to endorse Minister Dias Toffoli’s decision to vacate the now former deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) in the Chamber of Deputies to the 2nd most voted candidate of Podemos in Paraná, Luiz Carlos Hauly.

The result overturns the decision of the TRE-PR (Regional Electoral Court of Paraná) that determined what Itamar Paim (PL) to assume the chair of the former Lava Jato prosecutor, since the vote The nominal vote of the Podemos candidates in Paraná did not reach 10% of the electoral quotient.

In an injunction (provisional) on Wednesday (7.jun), Toffoli shared the understanding presented by Podemos in a complaint sent to the Court on Monday (June 5), who questioned the TRE-PR decision. In the document, the party argued that the unanimous decision of the STF, in February this year, which validated article 112 of the Electoral Code, dispenses with the need for a minimum nominal vote to decide on the replacement of federal deputies.

“It appears, therefore, without major difficulties, that, for the definition of the substitutes of the party representation, the requirement of nominal vote provided for in art. 108, equivalent to 10% of the electoral quotient”, said Dias Toffoli. The minister also authorized “immediate diplomacy” by Luiz Carlos Hauly. Here’s the full of the decision (335 KB).

The magistrate stated that the TRE-PR considered only Dallagnol’s ineligibility as sufficient reason to disregard the votes of Podemos. For Toffoli, the decision “weakens the proportional system by removing the representativeness of the caption”. also quoted “risk of irreparable harm to the applicant’s political rights and popular sovereignty”.

Toffoli’s understanding was followed by ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes, André Mendonça, Roberto Barroso It is Carmen Lucia.

The divergence was overcome by Minister Edson Fachin.

He considered the decision of the TRE-PR correct because he understood that the validity of the votes of a candidate who was impeached “should be treated as if the party vote were: it helps the party to obtain the party quotient, but does not exempt candidates from obtaining a nominal vote corresponding to 10% of the electoral quotient”. Here’s the full from Fachin’s vote (68 KB).

Thus, according to the minister, as Luiz Carlos Hauly did not reach the minimum nominal vote, Itamar Paim should take over from Dallagnol. The understanding was accompanied by ministers Luiz Fux. Rosa Weber also disagreed with Toffoli, however, she does not say directly that the vacancy should go to Itamar Paim. Here’s the full of the minister’s vote (119 KB).

So far, the score is 6-3 to keep Toffoli’s decision. The trial in the virtual plenary began at midnight this Friday (June 9, 2023) and will run until 11:59 pm on the same day.