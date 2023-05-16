The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has already formed a majority to deny yet another habeas corpus by blogger Allan dos Santos. Allied with former President Jair Bolsonaro, he seeks to reverse the order of preventive detention decreed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Six ministers have already accompanied the rapporteur, Edson Fachin, in order to deny the Bolsonarist’s request for procedural reasons.

Allan dos Santos is the target of inquiries such as fake news and digital militias, which target not only Bolsonaro allies but the former president himself. The blogger has been considered a fugitive from justice since 2021 and has an extradition order against him. He currently resides in the United States. A series of restrictions are also in effect against Allan, such as banning access to social networks – a measure that the blogger circumvents with the successive creation of profiles.

From the US, the Bolsonarist continues to attack Alexandre de Moraes, the main target of allies of the former chief executive and Bolsonaro himself. In February, Allan dos Santos published a photo on social networks showing an alleged work permit in American territory, with a provocation. “Cry, Xandão”. In the same publication, the blogger called the minister a “tyrant”. The profile has been taken down.

At the beginning of the month, one of the main interlocutors of Allan dos Santos in Planalto at the time when Bolsonaro was president came into the sights of the Federal Police – Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, a former assistant to the Presidency.

In the midst of the investigation into anti-democratic acts – an investigation that led to the investigation into digital militias – the PF found dialogues between Cid and Allan dos Santos. In a conversation, the blogger told the colonel that “the Armed Forces need to step in urgently” – an allusion to an alleged coup.