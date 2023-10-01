Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/10/2023 – 18:23

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority this Sunday, 1st, to convict five more defendants for the coup acts of January 8th. The rapporteur of the criminal actions, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, and five other Court magistrates presented their votes to confirm the arrest of the accused in five different criminal actions – all under the rapporteur of Moraes.

In addition to the rapporteur, ministers Edson Fachin, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli, Gilmar Mendes and Cristiano Zanin voted for conviction. The five cases began to be judged by the Supreme Court’s virtual plenary session last Tuesday, 26th. Ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Kassio Nunes Marques, André Mendonça, Cármen Lúcia and Luiz Fux are expected to vote by this Monday, 2nd. .

Rosa Weber presented her vote before leaving the Supreme Court. The minister, who was holding the presidency of the STF, retired this Saturday, the 30th. The new president of the Court is Luís Roberto Barroso.

The accusation against this group follows the same line that led to the conviction of the first three defendants of January 8th, in an unprecedented punishment for a coup d’état. Both the three convicts and the five accused were charged by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for five crimes: criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage due to violence and deterioration of listed property.

In his vote, Moraes defended sentences ranging from 12 to 17 years, in addition to compensation of R$30 million to be paid by all those convicted. In four of the cases, the minister accepted the PGR’s complaint in full. In another case, Moraes defended acquittal for the crimes of qualified damage and deterioration of property taken due to lack of evidence.

See who the defendants are and how the ministers voted for each one:

Davis Baek, self-employed, arrested in Praça dos Três Poderes with two unfired firecrackers, tear gas ammunition, rubber bullets, a knife and two pocket knives. Moraes suggested a sentence of 12 years in prison and accepted the defense’s argument for acquittal for the crimes of qualified damage and deterioration of property taken. Zanin followed the same line and voted for a 10-year prison sentence.

Nilma Lacerda Alves, nursing technician, arrested in the Federal Senate. Moraes suggested a sentence of 14 years, including 12 years and six months in closed prison, for all five crimes; Zanin voted for an 11-year sentence, with 10 years and six months in a closed regime.

Jupira Silvana da Cruz Rodrigues, housewife, imprisoned in Palácio do Planalto. Moraes suggested a sentence of 14 years, with 12 years and six months in closed prison, all five crimes; Zanin voted for an 11-year sentence, with 10 years and six months in a closed regime.

João Lucas Vale Giffoni, psychologist, arrested in the Federal Senate. Moraes suggested a sentence of 14 years, including 12 years and six months in closed prison, for all five crimes; Zanin welcomed the conviction, but voted for a sentence of 11 years, 10 years and six months in a closed regime.

Moacir José dos Santos, delivery man, arrested at Palácio do Planalto. He was part of the first batch of trials, but was never judged in the physical plenary. The sentence proposed by Moraes was 17 years, 15 and a half years in a closed regime, for all five crimes; Zanin voted for a 15-year sentence, with 13 years and six months in a closed regime.

Audiences

The defendants were heard by STF assistant judges in virtual hearings. Giffoni confirmed that he was at Praça dos Três Poderes, but claimed that he believed it to be a peaceful protest and that his objective was “to carry out a study of collective human behavior”. He was arrested during the invasion of the Senate.

Nilma denied having participated in acts of vandalism or damaging any property in Praça dos Três Poderes. She claimed that she even arranged chairs that were out of place.

Jupira had been camped at the Army HQ since December. She said she found out about the mobilization through social media and traveled from Minas to the Federal District. The housewife also claimed that she “was innocent” and was “pushed” by the crowd towards the Senate. The PF also found her genetic material in a bottle left at the Palácio do Planalto.

Moacir José dos Santos traveled to Brasília on the eve of the coup acts and was also arrested in Planalto. He left Cascavel (PR), where he had been camped for days in front of the Army HQ. The delivery man narrated that he entered the presidential building after the building had already been vandalized. “I was organizing. There were a lot of broken chairs,” he declared.

Davis Baek stated that he traveled to visit Brasília and took advantage of the trip to “defend issues that every good citizen should defend in a democracy”. He denied that the fireworks were his and stated that he picked up the gas bomb ammunition on the ground as a “souvenir” and “reminder of the event”. “I have a passion for collecting things,” he declared. The pocket knives, according to the testimony, were in a camping backpack that was already packed. “I didn’t remember, otherwise I would have taken it off. There was no way I was going to use it,” he said.