BRASILIA (Reuters) – The ministers of the Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority, this Wednesday, to confirm an injunction that determined the government to require a vaccine passport to travelers arriving in the country against the new micron variant of the coronavirus.

In judgment by the virtual plenary, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso’s injunction had its vote accompanied by colleagues Edson Fachin, Carmen Lúcia, Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber and the president of the STF, Luiz Fux. The analysis of the case ends on Thursday.

On Saturday, Barroso had given 48 hours for the recommendations of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to be followed by the federal government.

In his vote, the STF minister said that it would be possible to replace the proof of vaccination with the quarantine alternative, but only for travelers “considered not eligible for vaccination, according to current medical criteria, or who come from countries where, demonstrably, there was no vaccination available with wide scope, or even for exceptional humanitarian reasons”.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has not yet been vaccinated and advocates that people not be forced to be immunized, has criticized the use of some type of vaccination passport in different situations.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?