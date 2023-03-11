The case is a result of Lava Jato and deals with the alleged payment of undue advantages in Transpetro contracts

Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), determined this Friday (10.Mar.2023) the shelving of an inquiry involving senators Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) and Jader Barbalho (MDB-PA).

The case is an offshoot of Operation Lava Jato and deals with the alleged payment of undue advantages to Senate MDB politicians in contracts with Transpetro, a subsidiary of Petrobras, between 2004 and 2014. The accusations were made by Sérgio Machado, one of Lava’s whistleblowers. Jato and former president of the company.

In the decision, Fachin understood that the opinion of the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) in favor of archiving must be followed.

“Considering the conclusive report of the police authority [polícia federal] when expressing an opinion for the exhaustion of the lines of investigation without corroboration of the facts investigated, it is imperative to grant the request made by the PGR”says the minister.

In the opinion sent to the STF, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, understood that the investigation should be archived due to the lack of evidence against the accused.

“The investigation did not gather the minimum evidentiary support to support the filing of a complaint against the investigated federal parliamentarians”he stated.

With information from Agência Brasil