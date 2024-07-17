Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/17/2024 – 7:45

Justice Edson Fachin, vice-president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), extended the deadline for Minas Gerais to join the Fiscal Recovery Regime (RRF) until August 1. The new extension gives the Minas Gerais government more time to renegotiate a debt of approximately R$160 billion with the Federal Government. Fachin will be on duty at the Court during the first half of July, the month of recess in the Judiciary.

The deadline for joining the RRF was set to end this Friday, July 19, after two extensions granted by the rapporteur, Kássio Nunes Marques, since December. The State requested a new extension in light of the discussion of a bill (PL) for renegotiating the States’ debts in Congress. The PL was presented by the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG),

After holding hearings with the parties, Fachin understood that the State did not take “precisely all the measures that the Union indicated as indispensable”, but considered that denying an extension during the Judiciary’s recess “may have more severe consequences than postponing the time period set by the rapporteur for a few days”.

Fachin partially complied with the request of Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) and the President of the State Legislative Assembly, Tadeu Martins Leite (MDB), who wanted an extension until August 28, the date scheduled for the Court’s plenary to resume the trial of a case on the subject. “In deference to the rapporteur’s duties, simply approving the extension now until August 28 would extend a period longer than that previously granted,” he stated in the decision.