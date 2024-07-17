Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/16/2024 – 21:49

Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), extended until September 11 the suspension of the process that deals with the exemption of payroll taxes for 17 sectors of the economy and certain municipalities until 2027.

O request for extension was made this Tuesday (16) by the Federal Senate and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), which intend to use the deadline to conclude negotiations between the federal government and parliamentarians for an agreement involving financial compensation from the Union for the tax relief of the sectors. This afternoon, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, announced the postponement of the vote on the proposal regarding compensation for losses.

On April 25, Minister Cristiano Zanin, the rapporteur for the case, granted an injunction to suspend the exemption from payroll taxes. The minister understood that the approval of the exemption by Congress did not indicate the financial impact on public accounts.

The following month, Zanin accepted the AGU’s request and suspended the tax exemption for 60 days to allow Congress and the government to reach a compensation agreement.

Fachin made the decision as vice president of the Court. Due to the July recess, it is up to the acting president to decide on urgent matters.

In the decision, Fachin understood that the government and parliamentarians must have the necessary time to build the agreement.

“The case records demonstrate the effective efforts of the federal Executive and Legislative branches, as well as of various civil society groups, to resolve the issue. Therefore, it is up to the constitutional jurisdiction to promote such spaces and the political construction of such solutions,” the minister explained.