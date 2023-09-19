Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/19/2023 – 8:13

The ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) have not yet decided on which path to take to judge the January 8 defendants. The court will be overcrowded with cases if trials are held in plenary and other relevant topics will need to be sacrificed. In total, there are 1,345 Bolsonaro supporters in the dock for involvement in the coup acts in Brasília.

The Supreme Court called extraordinary sessions and the 11 ministers took two days, with meetings in the morning and afternoon, to judge the first three accused by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). The accused were sentenced to sentences of up to 17 years in prison.

The number of actions that resulted from the invasions of the headquarters of the three Powers on January 8th was unprecedented. It does not compare, for example, to the case of the monthly allowance, which is considered by analysts to be the turning point that consolidated the centrality of the Supreme Court’s criminal powers. The Mensalão trial – a scheme to buy support in Congress during Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s first term in Planalto – consumed 69 sessions. There were 38 defendants.

The options on the table now are to keep the January 8 trials in the Court’s plenary session, which will compromise the court’s agenda, even if the actions are interspersed with other processes, or to change the internal regulations again to return the power to judge to the Panels. criminal actions.

In the opinion of ministers, this alternative is gaining strength. Mainly among a current of the Supreme Court that defends quick responses to the case of extremists, but considers that the court cannot neglect the agenda and its constitutional vocation. However, if the trials are moved to the Panels, the defendants will be able to appeal to the plenary against possible convictions. In this case, the outcome of the processes tends to be slower, delaying the execution of sentences.

Virtual

There is also the option of judging the actions in the virtual plenary. The strategy was used by the Supreme Court to analyze the complaints offered by the PGR, which allowed the Court to complete the stage of receiving formal accusations in four months. The debate, however, remains stagnant, as there is no meeting between the ministers, who only register the votes on the online platform.

The virtual plenary session is seen as a promising alternative to stop the “platform” of defense lawyers, since in this modality the oral arguments are recorded and sent as an audio file. The defenders carried out attacks on ministers and the Judiciary last week, during the trial sessions of the first defendants in the coup acts.

Against

The Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), however, is against virtual trials. The assessment is that the defense is harmed, because there is no guarantee that the lawyers’ arguments will be considered. An OAB commission prepared, in the wake of the January 8 trials, a bill to prohibit the analysis of criminal actions in the virtual plenary.

Minister Rosa Weber, president of the Supreme Court, retires at the end of the month. If the ministers do not reach a consensus before then, the fate of the January 8th processes could already be defined under the administration of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who will assume the presidency of the Court on the 28th.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.