Former senator was convicted of crimes involving BR Distribuidora this Wednesday (May 31), but will not be arrested immediately

O stf (Federal Supreme Court) sentenced former Senator and former President of the Republic Fernando Collor de Mello to 8 years and 10 months in prison in an initial closed regime for crimes involving BR Distribuidora.

In addition to Collor, 2 other defendants were convicted: Pedro Paulo Bergamaschi de Leoni Ramos, a private operator and friend of Collor, and Luis Pereira Duarte de Amorim, financial director of the former senator’s companies. Read the feathers:

Fernando Collor – 4 years and 4 months of imprisonment and payment of 45 fine days for the crime of passive corruption; 4 years and 6 months and 45 days – fine for money laundering. Total: 8 years and 10 months of imprisonment and payment of 90 days fine;

Pedro Paulo Bergamaschi – 4 years and 1 month 30 days – fine for passive corruption;

luis amorim – 3 years and payment of 10 days-fine for the crime of money laundering.

The Court considered that the crime of criminal association had expired and, therefore, did not determine the application of the penalty.

There was a divergence between the vote of 4 ministers during the definition of the dosimetry of the sentence: Fachin (rapporteur), Moraes (reviewer), Mendonça and Barroso. Despite the divergence, the Court reached a consensus for the application of the penalty provided for by Moraes, which was closer to the penalty proposed by Mendonça, who received more votes. Read how the poll turned out:

4 ministers voted for the application of the sentence of 8 years and 6 months in prison: André Mendonça, Nunes Marques, Dias Toffoli and Gilmar Mendes;

ministers voted for the application of the sentence of 8 years and 6 months in prison: André Mendonça, Nunes Marques, Dias Toffoli and Gilmar Mendes; 3 ministers voted for the application of the sentence of 15 years and 4 months in prison: Roberto Barroso, Cármen Lúcia and Rosa Weber;

ministers voted for the application of the sentence of 15 years and 4 months in prison: Roberto Barroso, Cármen Lúcia and Rosa Weber; two ministers voted for the application of the sentence of 8 years and 10 months in prison: Alexandre de Moraes and Luiz Fux;

ministers voted for the application of the sentence of 8 years and 10 months in prison: Alexandre de Moraes and Luiz Fux; 1 minister voted for the application of 33 years and 10 months in prison: Edson Fachin (rapporteur).

The STF also ordered the 3 defendants to pay compensation for collective pain and suffering in the amount of R$20 million. The former senator will also be banned from holding public office.

Even with the conviction, Collor will not be arrested immediately. According to experts consulted by the Power360, the former senator may still file embargoes of declaration after the end of the trial. The appeal allows the defendant to clarify any contradiction or omission in the decision.

The former senator will have 5 days after the publication of the decision to present the appeal, which must be analyzed by the case’s rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin. If the embargo is accepted, the STF may try the case again. Otherwise, the sentence remains valid.

Lawyer Leonardo Magalhães Avelar, specialized in economic criminal law at FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) and the University of Coimbra, also assessed that there is a possibility that Collor will serve his sentence under house arrest if he presents a medical report that proves the need.

“If the existence of a health risk is demonstrated, it is possible that the Defense of the former president presents a request for the sentence to be served under house arrest, provided that it is evidenced in a medical report that Fernando Collor de Mello is extremely weak due to a serious illness”he explained.