Casa Baixa accepted nominations until midday this Thursday (July 6); Daiane Nogueira de Lira is Dias Toffoli’s chief of staff

Lawyer Daiane Nogueira de Lira is the only candidate for the seat of the Chamber of Deputies in the CNJ (National Council of Justice). She was nominated by the União-PP-PDT-PSDB/Cidadania-PSB-Patriota-SD-Avante block.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), requested the nominations from the parties by midday this Thursday (Jul 6, 2023) and published the only nomination in the Diário da Câmara. The election will take place as soon as there is a call by the President of the Lower House.

Voting booths have already been installed in the Green Room of Congress. The election for the vacancy in the CNJ will take place secretly, in a single round, with a decision by at least simple majority, that is, 257 . If approved, the nomination goes to the Federal Senate. If rejected, the Chamber will have 15 days to nominate another person.

Trajectory

Daiane Nogueira de Lira is the current chief of staff of the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Dias Toffoli. A Union lawyer, she has a master’s degree in law and is studying for a doctorate at USP (University of São Paulo).

In addition to working at the STF, the lawyer participates in the Institute Nos por Elas, which fights gender violence. If the nomination is approved, she will occupy the vacancy opened with the end of the mandate of lawyer Mário Henrique Aguiar Goulart Ribeiro Nunes Maia.

CNJ

Created by the reform of the Judiciary, the CNJ acts in the administrative control of the Judiciary. The Council receives complaints against judges, establishes efficiency targets in trials, among other duties. It is composed of 15 members, with a term of office of 2 years with the possibility of reappointment. The Chamber and the Senate have the prerogative to nominate 2 citizens, of notable legal knowledge, to integrate the body.

With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency