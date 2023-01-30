(Reuters) -The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso on Monday determined the possible participation of members of the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro in the commission of alleged crimes against indigenous communities, including genocide, amid to a humanitarian crisis faced by the Yanomami.

Barroso’s decision is addressed to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the Military Public Ministry (MPM) and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJ), in addition to the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police of Roraima, so that they can investigate the performance of government officials of the former president.

The order, which is being processed in secrecy, also points to possible crimes of disobedience, breach of court secrecy, and environmental crimes related to the life, health and safety of indigenous communities, according to a note from the STF.

The decision also reiterates the determination that miners be expelled from the Yanomami, Karipuna, Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau, Kayapó, Arariboia, Mundurucu and Trincheira Bacajá Indigenous Lands.

Earlier, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) informed that it had launched an investigation to determine the responsibility of the Brazilian State in the humanitarian crisis faced by the Yanomami and also to investigate the extent to which public agents acted in non-compliance with court orders and in the lack of assistance to the health of the indigenous people.

The MPF understands that there is a vast collection of evidence for the immediate accountability of the State, according to a statement from the institution. “Such a collection reveals a clear picture of generalized lack of health care, systematic non-compliance with court orders to repress invaders of indigenous territory and repeated actions by state agents able to encourage violations of the life and health of the Yanomami people”, says the document that determines the initiation of the civil inquiry.

The decision to open an investigation was taken after the Supreme Court said last week that it had detected that the Bolsonaro government had failed to comply with court decisions regarding the plan to protect the Yanomami Indigenous Land and evidence of providing false information to the Justice, adding that there will be a legal process to punishment if those responsible are identified.

In the four years of the Bolsonaro government, 570 Yanomami children died from curable diseases, mainly malnutrition, but also from malaria, diarrhea and malformations caused by mercury in the rivers as a result of mining, reported the Amazonian journalism platform Sumaúma, based on data obtained by the Access to Information Act (LAI).

The reserve has been invaded by illegal miners for decades, but the incursions have multiplied after Bolsonaro took office in 2019, promising to allow mining on indigenous lands and offering to legalize mining.

The Ministry of Health this month declared a state of public health emergency in the Yanomami Territory, the country’s largest indigenous reserve, and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva recently visited the Yanomami Indigenous Health House in Boa Vista and promised that the government it will “civilize” the treatment of indigenous peoples, in addition to putting an end to illegal mining.

This Monday, Lula met with several ministers and other authorities to discuss measures to help the Yanomami and determined that the government adopt measures to interrupt air and river transport that supplies illegal mining.

“The Brazilian government will remove and end mining from any indigenous land from now on,” said the president, who accused Bolsonaro of encouraging illegal mining.

According to a report by the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship also released this Monday, the Bolsonaro government “ignored the Yanomami people” and “acted with disregard and lack of measures to protect indigenous peoples”.

“The misrepresentation of the use of the public machine, used only to spread hate speech, made the previous government ignore the death of a Yanomami on April 9, 2020, a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of investigating the sanitary and contamination conditions of the original peoples, it reduced the problem to an issue that should be resolved only by the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai) and the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai), evidencing the lack of empathy and sensitivity towards indigenous peoples,” the ministry said in a statement about the report, which will be sent to the competent authorities for investigation.

According to the document, the then Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights downplayed allegations of human rights violations caused by miners in the Yanomami community. “No visit was made to the Yanomami territory even in the face of denunciations and recommendations in favor of the human dignity of the original peoples”, added the folder.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de JaneiroAdditional reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello in BrasíliaEditing by Alexandre Caverni)