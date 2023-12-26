Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/26/2023 – 22:31

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça denied, last Friday (22), a request for an injunction to annul the decision of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ) that led to the removal of leader Ednaldo Rodrigues from the position of president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on December 7th.

The request for the emergency measure made to the STF, on December 18, was authored by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), who argued that the TJ-RJ's decision would have annulled the conduct adjustment agreement established between the RJ Public Ministry (MP-RJ) and the CBF and determined the removal of directors and the appointment of an intervenor outside the CBF's duties . According to the PSD, the court decision also puts the organization of football in the country and its entire economic chain at “concrete risk”.

However, minister André Mendonça justified his decision by stating that the “process took place – for more than six years – without any emergency measure in force” and that he now does not see the presence of requirements capable of justifying the granting of a injunction.

Furthermore, the judge requested more information from the TJ-RJ, within ten days, and asked for a statement from both the Attorney General of the Union and the Attorney General of the Republic on the case.

Dismissal of Ednaldo Rodrigues

The TJ-RJ removed Ednaldo Rodrigues from the position of president of the CBF on December 7th, an opportunity in which he informed that “the institution will have to hold a new election within 30 days and, until then, the president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice [STJD] will be responsible for the administrative routine of the CBF”.

The justification for this decision was the fact that the 21st Chamber of Private Law of the TJ-RJ unanimously ruled that the Public Civil Action filed by the Public Ministry (MP) against elections that had been held irregularly by the CBF in 2017 was extinguished. this Public Civil Action that the highest entity of Brazilian football agreed to sign a Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC) in 2022, which, among other things, established the holding of a new election, in which Ednaldo Rodrigues emerged victorious.

The decision to remove Ednaldo Rodrigues from the CBF was taken in response to a request from former vice-presidents of the entity who lost their positions under the 2022 TAC. Now, in this Thursday's decision, the TJ-RJ states that the TAC signed between the MP and the CBF is illegal.

Historic

In the 2017 public civil action, the MP maintains that the CBF carried out a “maneuver” to approve a new statute at the assembly on March 23 of that year, “without respecting the mandatory call for representatives of Series A clubs”, which would be in disagreement with the Pelé Law. The statute voted, according to the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, would have “different criteria for valuing votes, which prevents clubs from constituting a majority in elections”.

The 27 federations, the only ones to participate in that meeting, had their votes tripled, reaching 81 votes together. The 20 clubs in the first division (weight two) and the 20 in the second division (weight one) would only reach 60 votes. In 2018, based on the statute approved in March, Rogério Caboclo was elected president of the CBF, in an election questioned by the MP-RJ. The director, however, was permanently suspended from his position on February 24, 2022, due to accusations of sexual harassment that had already removed him in September 2021.

On February 25, 2022, judge Mário Cunha Olinto Filho himself suspended the process that investigates the 2018 election, responding to a request from the CBF and the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro. According to the TJ-RJ, the request was filed after the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) ordered intervention in the entity, which led the International Football Federation (Fifa) to request “a detailed legal explanation about the specific consequences of the aforementioned decision” . FIFA establishes that affiliated associations must be managed “independently and without undue influence from third parties”, under penalty of sanctions – such as exclusion from the World Cup.

* With information from the Reuters news agency.