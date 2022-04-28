Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied a request to investigate the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). The petition, filed by Bolsonaristas, cites a speech in which the PT says that workers and union movements should “map addresses” from the houses of deputies and send “50 people” for “disturb the tranquility” their.

According to congressmen, Lula’s speech was undemocratic, characterizing a crime of “incitement to the violent abolition of the democratic rule of law and persecution”.

In the action, congressmen asked that the pre-candidate for the Planalto and leader in the polls be obliged to keep a distance of at least 300 meters from “any parliamentarian, from their residences, and from the headquarters of the National Congress, as well as to maintain contact with any parliamentarian, as a measure to guarantee the security and stability of the Legislative Power”.

The petition was filed on April 6 by the deputies Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), Colonel Thaddeus (PL-SP), Chris Tonietto (PL-RJ) and Colonel Armando (PL-SC) and by the environmental control manager of Semmam (Municipal Environment Department) of the Vitória (ES) city hall, Dárcio Bracarense Filgueiras.

THE decision of Lewandowski was issued on Wednesday (27.Apr). The minister assessed that “there is not enough evidence (just cause) to authorize the outbreak of criminal prosecution”.

WHAT SAID LULA

On April 4, at an event CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores), in São Paulo, Lula said that a demonstration in front of the National Congress “don’t move an eyelash of a deputy” and that going to the congressmen’s house has more effect.

“When we are inside the Plenary [da Câmara] we don’t know if it’s raining outside, if it’s falling open pocketknife, if it’s hail, we don’t know if they’re cursing us or cursing the president. You won’t know the acts until you get home and turn on the television.”, declared.

According to the former president, it is necessary to change the way of putting pressure on Congress: “The deputy has a house. […] So if we, instead of trying to rent a bus, spend a fortune, to come to Brasília, which sometimes doesn’t work, if we took it, mapped the address of each deputy and went [sic] 50 people to this deputy’s house. It’s not to curse, it’s to talk to him, talk to his wife, talk to his son, disturb his tranquility. I think it has much more effect than us coming to demonstrate in Brasília”.

Watch Lula’s speech (1min58s):