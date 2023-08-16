admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/15/2023 – 18:37

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) concluded this Tuesday, 15, that it is up to judges to decide where transvestites and transgender women should serve prison sentences. The score was 6 votes to 5.

Ministers rejected an action that asked the court to recognize the right of female prisoners to choose between women’s prisons or reserved areas in men’s penitentiaries.

The majority considered that the National Council of Justice (CNJ), the body that administers the Judiciary, anticipated the issue by issuing resolutions, in 2020 and 2021, with guidelines for the treatment of the LGBTQIA+ population in the criminal sphere.

“I think there is no procedural interest in the judgment of the case, since the issue has already been resolved by another means. The action of this Court within the scope of constitutional jurisdiction should only occur exceptionally, only when indispensable for the guarantee of the rights involved, which is no longer verified in the present case”, says an excerpt from the vote of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who inaugurated the disagreement before leaving the court.

Minister André Mendonça followed the same line and argued that the CNJ resolutions caused a “substantial change in the scenario” described when the action was proposed in 2018.

Justices Luís Roberto Barroso, rapporteur, Cármen Lúcia, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli and Edson Fachin were defeated.