Minister rapporteur, Alexandre de Moraes, says that the Constitution allows other forms of work

The 1st Class of STF (Supreme Federal Court) decided this Tuesday (Dec 5, 2023) that there is no employment relationship between app drivers and the companies that operate the platforms. The understanding applies to all platforms.

The collegiate judged a decision from the Minas Gerais Labor Court that recognized an employment relationship between a driver and the Cabify platform.

In his vote, the rapporteur of the case, minister Alexandre de Moraes, stated that the Labor Court has repeatedly failed to comply with precedents from the Supreme Court plenary on the non-existence of an employment relationship between app companies and drivers.

For the minister, the Constitution allows other work relationships. “Anyone who is part of Cabify, Uber, iFood has the freedom to accept the rides they want. He has the freedom to make his own schedule and has the freedom to have other relationships“, he said.

Moraes’ vote was followed by ministers Cristiano Zanin, Luiz Fux and Cármen Lúcia.

Despite not recognizing the employment relationship, Cármen Lúcia expressed concern about the future of workers and the lack of regulation of rights. “We care about this model, which does not mean adopting the labor legislation model as if it were a way of solving it. I have no doubt that, in 20 years or less, we will have a very serious social and social security problem. People who remain in this ‘uberization’ system do not have the social rights guaranteed in the Constitution due to the absence of them being supported by legislation“, he said.

During the trial, lawyer Márcio Eurico Vitral Amaro, representative of Cabify, claimed that the company’s work model cannot be considered an employment relationship, within the framework of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws). Amaro considered that technological changes were also reflected in the job market.

“Those classic concepts of the employment relationship do not apply to these new forms of human work. These forms do not fit within the very limited frameworks and limits of the CLT”he stated.

According to lawyer Maurício Corrêa da Veiga, labor lawyer and partner at Corrêa da Veiga Advogados, the decision is in line with the latest decisions made by the Court and observes the Principle of Economic Freedom.

“We are faced with new modalities of service provision that co-exist outside the CLT universe. It’s a path of no return. There can and should be minimum guarantees for these service providers (such as insurance and pensions), but they are not employees.“, he said.

With information from Brazil Agency