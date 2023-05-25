Brazil Agencyi

05/24/2023 – 22:54

Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), rejected, this Wednesday (24), the annulment of the decision that condemned the former prosecutor of Operation Lava Jato Deltan Dallagnol to indemnify President Luiz Inácio in R$ 75 thousand Lula da Silva in the “case of power point”. The rejection of the annulment occurred for procedural reasons if it did not even assess the merits of the request.

In 2016, then head of the Lava Jato task force, Dallagnol made a presentation of power point to accuse Lula, who was being investigated by the operation, of leading a criminal organization. Subsequently, the processes were annulled after the STF considered former judge Sérgio Moro partial in conducting the investigation.

In March 2022, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) sentenced Deltan Dallagnol to pay R$75,000 in moral damages to Lula.

On the occasion, Cristiano Zanin, Lula’s lawyer, questioned Dallagnol’s functional conduct. According to him, the former prosecutor and other members of Lava Jato used the presentation of power point to accuse the former president of acting as “commander and conductor of a criminal organization”.

