The list was voted on this Wednesday and will be sent to President Lula; nomination will be for the vacancy of deputy minister

O stf (Federal Supreme Court) defined this Wednesday (3.Sep.2023) the list of 3 lawyers for the vacancy of deputy minister left by Maria Cláudia Bucchianeri in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

The list was drawn up by the Electoral Court and sent to the Supreme Court for a referendum. With the exception of Marilda de Paula Silveira, who received 11 votes, the other nominees received 10 votes.

Here’s the list:

Daniela Lima;

Marilda de Paula Silveira;

Vera Lucia Santana Araujo.

The decision now rests with the President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Both Daniela Lima and Marilda de Paula were on the last triple list for the vacancy of substitute in the Electoral Court, but the PT opted to nominate Edilene Lôbo.

