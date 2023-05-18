Magistrate already held the position of deputy justice in the Electoral Court; vacancy was opened with the departure of Ricardo Lewandowski

The ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) defined that Minister Kassio Nunes Marques should occupy the effective position in the biennium 2023/2024 at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

The vote was held this Wednesday (May 17, 2023) and the result was announced by the President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, before resuming the trial of actions against the former senator Fernando Collor (PTB).

Nunes Marques has already held the position of deputy minister of the Electoral Court since August 2021. Now, the magistrate must occupy the vacancy left by Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired in April of this year.

The TSE, the body responsible for the Electoral Justice of the country, is composed of 7 members, namely:

3 ministers of the Federal Supreme Court;

2 ministers of the Superior Court of Justice; It is

2 lawyers appointed by the STF and appointed by the President of the Republic.

This week, 2 ministers will leave the Court: Sérgio Banhos and Carlos Horbach. To fill these vacancies, the TSE must draw up a list of names that is submitted to the STF and, subsequently, to the sanction of the President of the Republic.