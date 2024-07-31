President of the Supreme Court cites the annulment of the arrest in the 2nd Instance and the removal of Aécio Neves from the Senate

The president of STF (Federal Supreme Court), Roberto Barroso, stated on Tuesday (July 30, 2024) that there are decisions by the Court that have hindered the fight against corruption in Brazil. He cited cases in which the Supreme Court’s actions were “controversial”and that, at times, his opinion was overruled by the collegiate.

Barroso mentioned, for example, the decision that “went back” in the execution of the sentence after conviction in the second instance, which, according to the minister, is the “world standard”and the removal of then senator Aécio Neves (PSDB) of the Senate.

“The Supreme Court annulled the case against a state-owned company executive who had embezzled millions because the final allegations were presented by the collaborating defendants and the non-collaborating defendants on the same date, without this having caused any harm. I also think that it hindered the fight against corruption.”he stated.

The president of the Supreme Court referred to the case of Aldemir Bendine, former president of Petrobras, in which the STF canceled the conviction for corruption and money laundering in the Lava Jato operation.

“There were some decisions by the Supreme Court, in terms of combating corruption, that did not meet society’s expectations”he declared.

The statements were made during the event “Justice”, in GLA (Brazilian Academy of Letters), in Rio. He participated as a speaker alongside the journalist and president of the entity, Merval Pereira.

The minister also spoke about the decision that overturned the conviction of the current president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which he called one of the cases “most controversial”.

“It is a controversial decision, but it is a decision based on rational grounds”he said.

Barroso also cited other decisions that he considers as “important” of the Supreme Court, but which raised discussions in society, such as the authorization of abortion in cases of anencephalic fetuses, the recognition of same-sex unions and research with stem cells.

DECRIMINALIZATION OF ABORTION

The president of the Supreme Court has already said on other occasions that he would not address the issue in the short term and declared at the event this Tuesday (30th July) that he would not like to address it. “against the understanding of most of society”.

“It is possible to be against abortion, not to do it under any circumstances, to preach against it, and none of this is to be confused with wanting to imprison a woman who has had an abortion. These are different things. I need to address this at some point, but I would not like to address it against society’s understanding.”he said.

The decriminalization of abortion up to 12 weeks of gestation is a topic that is before the Supreme Court. It was discussed by retired Justice Rosa Weber in 2023, then president of the Court, but the trial was suspended after Barroso requested that it be highlighted.