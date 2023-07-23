The project’s rapporteur states that the Supreme Court must rely on a Congressional vote to decide on the unconstitutionality of Article 19 of the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet
The rapporteur of the Bill of fake news (2,630 of 2020), congressperson Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), he said on Friday (July 21, 2023), in an interview with Power360that the Chamber of Deputies must vote on the text before stf (Federal Supreme Court) judge 2 lawsuits contesting the Internet Civil Framework (law 12,965 of 2014). The actions of the Supreme Court are related to the accountability of big techs regarding the content broadcast on the platforms.
“My guess is that the National Congress will vote on this matter and the judicial decision will be inspired by the terms of the law”said Orlando Silva. “The Supreme will trust the National Congress”.
The deputy stated that the STF has followed the construction of the opinion of the bill of fake newswhich must be presented to the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), after returning from recess – which ends on August 1st.
“I have been talking with ministers of the Supreme Court, who follow with great interest and concern, because they know the importance that [o projeto] have for democracy. We have the defense of freedom of expression, transparency rules and changes in the liability regime, which are the subject of two actions that are being processed by the STF”he declared.
The two actions (REs 1037396 It is 1057258) in progress in the Supreme Court that discuss the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet question article 19 of the legislation, which provides for the accountability of digital platforms for user content.
“In order to ensure freedom of expression and prevent censorship, the provider of internet applications can only be held civilly liable for damages arising from content generated by third parties if, after a specific court order, it does not take steps to, within the scope and technical limits of its service and within the stated period, make the content identified as infringing unavailable, subject to legal provisions to the contrary”.
The actions are reported, respectively, by ministers Dias Toffoli and Luiz Fux, and were presented by Facebook and Google after the companies received requests for the removal of content from their providers. The magistrates held a public hearing with representatives of the platforms to discuss the issue before the trial.
Orlando Silva said he had talked “several times” with ministers Roberto Barroso, Gilmar Mendes and Alexandre de Moraes on “how the construction is being done” of the bill.
“Today, the Marco Civil da Internet, which is the law of the internet, establishes responsibility for these big techs only when there is a court decision and they do not comply. This is insufficient”he declared.
The rapporteur of the Bill of fake news argued that when content posted on the social network causes harm, such as a crime against the user’s honor or incitement to violence, for example, the platform must assume “subsidiarily the damage”along with the person responsible for producing the publication.
JUDICIARY & PLATFORMS
The analysis of the two actions that question the constitutionality of article 19 of the Marco Civil da Internet in the STF should have gone to plenary on May 17 of this year. But the analysis was postponed at the request of the Supreme Court president, Rosa Weber, and ministers Dias Toffoli and Luiz Fux.
O Power360 prepared a timeline with facts involving the regulation of social networks and decisions and statements by representatives of the Judiciary.
- 14.Sep.2021 – Minister Rosa Weber suspends the provisional measure of then President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that amended the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet;
- March 18, 2022 – Minister Alexandre de Moraes determines the blocking of Telegram in Brazil, a decision revoked 3 days later;
- 23.Feb.2023 – the STF recognize the possibility of requesting data and electronic communications from authorities to platforms through representatives in Brazil (ADC 51);
- 6.mar.2023 – Minister Alexandre de Moraes returned ADI’s view (more time for analysis) 5527 and the ADPF 403, which discuss the suspension of WhatsApp in the country. With this, the actions are available to go to trial;
- March 28, 2023 – the STF holds a public hearing with government authorities and representatives of platforms such as Facebook, Google Brazil and Twitter to discuss the rules of the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet. At the event, the networks presented data on content removed from the air based on judicial requests, denied omission and defended self-regulation;
- March 29, 2023 – Minister Dias Toffoli, on the 2nd day of the public hearing, states: “Self-regulation is always welcome, because you only leave the exceptions to the Judiciary”. He had also said, the day before, that “the expression fake news does not only refer to false content, but to criminal and fraudulent use” of posts with misinformation;
- 1st March 2023 – the president of TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, meets with representatives of social networks (TikTok, Twitter, Meta, Telegram, YouTube, Google and Kwai) and proposes the regulation of platforms;
- 7.mar.2023 – Minister Gilmar Mendes talks about the need for platforms to be held legally responsible for user content at the AGU 30th anniversary ceremony and argues that the body should debate the regulation of networks;
- 12.Apr.2023 – Minister Roberto Barroso, also at an event promoted by the AGU, states that network regulation has become “inevitable”. The magistrate had already publicly manifested himself in the same sense;
- 25.Apr.2023 – the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, delivers a document with 5 proposals for the PL of fake news to Deputy Orlando Silva and the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); among the measures, the magistrate suggested that the big techs were “jointly liable” by contents “algorithm driven” or boosted with payments made to networks;
- May 2, 2023 – Minister Alexandre de Moraes determines what Google, the Meta –controller of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp–, Spotify and the channel Parallel Brazil remove from the air the text with attacks on the PL of fake news; also orders company representatives to testify to the Federal Police (Federal Police) on the subject;
- May 10, 2023 – Justice Rosa Weber places on the agenda of judgments for May 17, 2023 the actions on the Marco Civil in progress in the Court. The movement took place after Telegram sent a message to its users criticizing the PL in the Chamber. Moraes, rapporteur for the survey of fake news in the STF, he threatened to take the network off the air, without being provoked by the Public Ministry;
- May 12, 2023 – Moraes opens an inquiry into the performance of Telegram and Google in a “abusive campaign” against the PL, investigation requested by the PGR;
- May 17, 2023 – the Court’s analysis of the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet is postponed at the request of Minister Rosa Weber, and Ministers Dias Toffoli and Luiz Fux; the president of the stf claims to want to vote on the issue before her retirement, scheduled for october 2023.
