The project’s rapporteur states that the Supreme Court must rely on a Congressional vote to decide on the unconstitutionality of Article 19 of the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet

The rapporteur of the Bill of fake news (2,630 of 2020), congressperson Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), he said on Friday (July 21, 2023), in an interview with Power360that the Chamber of Deputies must vote on the text before stf (Federal Supreme Court) judge 2 lawsuits contesting the Internet Civil Framework (law 12,965 of 2014). The actions of the Supreme Court are related to the accountability of big techs regarding the content broadcast on the platforms.

“My guess is that the National Congress will vote on this matter and the judicial decision will be inspired by the terms of the law”said Orlando Silva. “The Supreme will trust the National Congress”.

Watch the interview (33min58s):

The deputy stated that the STF has followed the construction of the opinion of the bill of fake newswhich must be presented to the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), after returning from recess – which ends on August 1st.

read more:

“I have been talking with ministers of the Supreme Court, who follow with great interest and concern, because they know the importance that [o projeto] have for democracy. We have the defense of freedom of expression, transparency rules and changes in the liability regime, which are the subject of two actions that are being processed by the STF”he declared.

The two actions (REs 1037396 It is 1057258) in progress in the Supreme Court that discuss the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet question article 19 of the legislation, which provides for the accountability of digital platforms for user content.

Here’s what the snippet says:

“In order to ensure freedom of expression and prevent censorship, the provider of internet applications can only be held civilly liable for damages arising from content generated by third parties if, after a specific court order, it does not take steps to, within the scope and technical limits of its service and within the stated period, make the content identified as infringing unavailable, subject to legal provisions to the contrary”.

The actions are reported, respectively, by ministers Dias Toffoli and Luiz Fux, and were presented by Facebook and Google after the companies received requests for the removal of content from their providers. The magistrates held a public hearing with representatives of the platforms to discuss the issue before the trial.

Orlando Silva said he had talked “several times” with ministers Roberto Barroso, Gilmar Mendes and Alexandre de Moraes on “how the construction is being done” of the bill.

“Today, the Marco Civil da Internet, which is the law of the internet, establishes responsibility for these big techs only when there is a court decision and they do not comply. This is insufficient”he declared.

The rapporteur of the Bill of fake news argued that when content posted on the social network causes harm, such as a crime against the user’s honor or incitement to violence, for example, the platform must assume “subsidiarily the damage”along with the person responsible for producing the publication.

JUDICIARY & PLATFORMS

The analysis of the two actions that question the constitutionality of article 19 of the Marco Civil da Internet in the STF should have gone to plenary on May 17 of this year. But the analysis was postponed at the request of the Supreme Court president, Rosa Weber, and ministers Dias Toffoli and Luiz Fux.

O Power360 prepared a timeline with facts involving the regulation of social networks and decisions and statements by representatives of the Judiciary.

Read below: