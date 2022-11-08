Rule that orders the government to pay 1 minimum wage for each Brazilian could be used to maintain extraordinary credit benefit

There is a legal and simplified way out for the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to fund the BRL 600 of Auxílio Brasil in 2023: use the decision on the injunction 7,300 of April 2021 (read the intact – 937 KB), whose judgment was drafted by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes.

The STF and the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) must give the approval for this exit, according to the Power 360.

THE STF decision had been about law 10,835, of 2004, authored by Eduardo Suplicy (read the intact of the law – 128 KB). This rule required the government to pay 1 minimum wage to each Brazilian. After comings and goings, the Supreme decided the following in the writ of injunction:

“[Determina] that the Federal Executive Branch implements, in the fiscal year following the conclusion of the judgment on the merits (2022), the setting of the amount provided for in art. 2 of Law 10.835/2004 for the stratum of the Brazilian population in a situation of socioeconomic vulnerability.”

In the judgment, the vote prevailing to determine the payment of the benefit from 2022, but without setting the value.

The Executive Power argued that, having cleared the queue of subscribers to receive Auxílio Brasil (formerly Bolsa Família), it fulfilled the determination of the STF. Now, Lula will be able to rely on that decision and only keep the R$600 with an extraordinary credit — and not a constitutional amendment.

Using the decision on the April 2021 writ would secure the Auxílio Brasil of R$600 and reduce the need for support from Centrão. Reason: even if an MP and a PEC are still necessary for some items, they would be deprived of importance in Congress. The discussion about the PEC harrowing would not be left for now. The process could move forward in 2023.

PEC DURING CEILING

The elected government’s transition team estimates that it will need at least R$85 billion outside the spending cap in 2023. The amount would be needed to pay the Auxílio Brasil of R$600 with a bonus of R$150 for each child up to 6 years and to comply with the constitutional minimum of investment in health.

The cost of the PEC pierce-ceiling, also called “Transition PEC”, must be even greater. PT members also want resources to resume stopped works to be taken from the spending ceiling.

Lula’s transition team decided to present a PEC with a “waiver” (license to spend outside the spending ceiling) to make proposals from the new government viable. The money to grant a minimum wage increase of 1.3% above inflation should also be left out of the ceiling.

Representatives of the transition team, led by the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), met last Thursday (3.nov) with the general rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). There will be a new conversation on Wednesday (9.nov) to define the value of the PEC and the programs covered.