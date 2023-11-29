Former STF minister was the rapporteur of the action and states that holding journalists responsible for interviews “intimidates” professionals

Former STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Marco Aurélio stated that the Supreme Court’s decision to hold journalistic companies responsible for interviews brings “total insecurity” to the performance of professionals. The statement was given in an interview with Power360.

This Wednesday (29.Nov.2023), the STF unanimously decided that journalistic companies of any nature can be held responsible for the crimes of insult, defamation or slander for statements made by interviewees. “This is subjectivism inappropriate to the speed of journalistic information”declared Marco Aurélio.

In the former minister’s assessment, the decision “creates embarrassment” to journalistic activities and “compels the newspaper to carry out a real inquiry into what is true and what is not”.

“Imagine if it is a TV outlet or an online website. Will you no longer be able to hear why the interviewee might talk nonsense? This is dangerous”he declared.

RAPPORTEUR’S VOTE

The ministers contradicted the understanding of the rapporteur of the action, minister Marco Aurélio – who retired in 2021. In the specific case, Marco Aurélio says that the Pernambuco Diary “did not express an opinion to influence readers” in publication. He cited freedom of the press and expression to justify his vote. The understanding was accompanied by minister Rosa Weber – who also retired, in September 2023.

“Holding the press responsible is not the ideal way to combat the disclosure of interviews, even if what the interviewee said is inappropriate. The State becomes more democratic when it does not expose this type of work to official censorship, but, on the contrary, leaves it up to society to carry out the analysis, forming its own conclusions. It is only possible to achieve an open, tolerant and conscious society if choices can be based on discussions generated from different opinions on the same facts”, says part of the vote. Here’s the complete (PDF – 135 kB).

Here is the thesis defended by the rapporteur: