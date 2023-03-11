Document will be sent to TJDFT; Randolfe Rodrigues accuses the former president of defamation

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority of votes this Friday (10.Mar.2023) to file a criminal complaint against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to TJDFT (Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories). He is accused of defamation by the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), who was vice-president of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid in the Senate and asks for R$ 35,000 in compensation from the former head of the Executive.

Randolfe claims that Bolsonaro wants to hurt his reputation by saying that the congressman would be involved in the alleged irregularities in the negotiation for the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin. read the full (557 KB) of the filed criminal complaint.

Minister André Mendonça voted to reject the criminal complaint. The votes in favor were from the case’s rapporteur, Edson Fachin; and Cármen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski, Dias Toffoli, Luís Roberto Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes.

“By declining competence, I understood that the criminal complaint presented brings together all the elements required for the initiation of criminal action, being very premature any statement about the atypicality of the conduct or other condition that implies recognizing the absence of just cause, in the wake of the vast jurisprudence of this Court, which is why it is necessary, therefore, to maintain the appealed decision”, justified Mendonça. read the full of the minister’s vote (96 KB).

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Bolsonaro published on his social networks a video from April in which Randolfe defends the approval of the emergency use of the immunizer. “Look who wanted to buy Covaxin without bidding and without Anvisa certification”wrote the president.

He also said that Randolfe and other members of the CPI “everything did” so that governors and mayors could buy vaccines “at any price, with the President of the Republic footing the bill”. “With plans frustrated, the G-7 of the CPI was left to accuse the government of what they tried to do”, he said.

The senator asked in the action that the video be removed from the networks within 12 hours from the granting of the injunction, under penalty of a fine of BRL 10,000 per hour of non-compliance, and the prohibition of new publications with the same content, also under fine of BRL 10,000 for each publication.

Randolfe also asks that Bolsonaro be forced to recant by publishing a text saying that “The allegations that Senator Randolfe Rodrigues wanted to buy the Covaxin vaccine without bidding and without Anvisa certification and that he negotiated the amount of vaccines are false”.