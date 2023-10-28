Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/27/2023 – 21:28

The fourth wave of trials of those accused of invading and vandalizing the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília on January 8th was unprecedented: two defendants received sentences of just three years and will be able to serve them in an open regime. The sentences were announced by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) late this Friday afternoon, the 27th.

This relaxation comes a week after the sentences assigned by the minister reporting on the cases, Alexandre de Moraes, were reduced by six months to take into account the partial dissent of his colleagues.

This happened in the third wave of trials, which ended last Friday, the 20th. As the Court had a majority to convict, but not around the sentences proposed by Moraes, everyone received six months less.

In this Friday’s case, Moraes was accompanied by his peers in the acquittal of two defendants in most of the crimes of which they were accused. The result was two convictions that only included the crimes of qualified damage and deterioration of public property.

Orlando Ribeiro and Felipe Feres Nassau will be able to serve their sentences in freedom. The two were sentenced to collective moral damages of R$30 million, imposed, to date, on all 8/1 defendants. Felipe Nassau is a nutritionist and lives in Brasília. In testimony to the STF, he claimed that he had left home to buy slippers and ended up joining the demonstration that he believed was for his “family”.

The result of their trial left behind three crimes of which they were accused by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR): violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état and armed criminal association. In case two two, Moraes acquitted them of these crimes “because there was not enough evidence to justify a conviction”.

The result of these trials marks a discrepancy in relation to the first trial results and may signal a slowdown by the Court in sentencing the next defendants. The first three defendants were tried in the Supreme Court’s in-person plenary session. Two received sentences of 17 years, in a closed regime. The second wave of judgments, in the virtual plenary, had the same tone.

In addition to Ribeiro and Nassau, six other defendants who were tried had their sentences announced this Friday. Raquel de Souza Lopes, Cibele da Piedade Ribeiro da Costa Mateos, Gilberto Ackermann, Fernando Plácido Feitosa and Fernando Kevin da Silva de Oliveira Marinho received sentences of 16 years and six months for the crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, deterioration of listed property and armed criminal association.

Charles Rodrigues dos Santos was convicted of the same crimes, but received a slightly shorter sentence of 13 years and six months.