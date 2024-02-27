Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/27/2024 – 19:48

The plenary session of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) unanimously denied a request from the Association of Brazilian Diplomats (ADB) for the Union to ensure the payment of funds to fund schools for dependents of diplomats. For minister Cármen Lúcia, rapporteur of the process, responding to the request would be “inverting the objectives of the Republic”.

Currently, there is already legislation in force that contemplates the payment of a family allowance for civil servants, with the purpose of compensating for expenses when a diplomat is working abroad. “Family Allowance is the monthly amount owed to a civil servant, serving abroad, as compensation to cover, in part, the maintenance and education and assistance expenses, abroad, for their dependents”, says the text of the law.

To the Court, ADB, however, claimed that the career has peculiarities related to the movement of its employees, who must spend long periods abroad with successive changes between diplomatic posts. She further argued that each country adopts its own teaching methodology, which “results in serious and repeated disruptions to the learning process”. Therefore, for the association, an alternative would be to enroll in international schools, which have a methodological standard aimed at transnationality, even at a substantially higher cost.

For Minister Cármen Lúcia, rapporteur of the case, the request is not supported by the Federal Constitution, as there is no state obligation to allocate funds to pay for private education for dependents of diplomats. As a result, the constitutional guarantee of access to education, especially basic education, is for all citizens and “there is no fundamental right to the funding of international schools for a certain class of civil servants”.

“Imagining that the system guarantees, as a priority, to highly qualified and decently paid civil servants, such as those in the noble Brazilian diplomacy, additional help for superiorly different conditions intended for their dependents, would be to reverse the objectives of the Republic, expressed in art. 3rd of the Constitution of Brazil”, highlighted the minister in the report text.

Article 3 of the Constitution states that the fundamental objectives of the Republic are to build a free, fair and supportive society; ensure national development; eradicate poverty and marginalization and reduce social and regional inequalities; promote the good of all, without prejudice based on origin, race, sex, color, age and any other forms of discrimination.