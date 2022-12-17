The 2nd Panel of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) determined in a virtual plenary session on Friday (16.Dec.2022) that the judgment of the Brumadinho case is the responsibility of the Federal Justice.

The final score was 3 to 1. The majority was formed after minister Gilmar Mendes changed his vote. The magistrate followed the divergence opened by Minister Nunes Marques. André Mendonça also voted for federal jurisdiction after requesting a review (more time for analysis) on October 18.

The rapporteur, Edson Fachin, voted for the jurisdiction of the State Court of Minas Gerais. Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, on the other hand, declared himself a suspect, that is, prevented from judging the case.

Here are the full votes of marques (144 KB), mendonça (176 KB) and Fachin (177 KB).

The Brumadinho dam broke on January 25, 2019. The incident is considered one of the main environmental disasters in the country’s history and the biggest work accident in Brazil, with 270 deaths. In all, 16 people were reported in February 2020 for double murder, 270 times – in reference to the number of victims.

The case began to be processed by the State Justice of Minas Gerais. But in October 2021, the 6th Panel of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) decided on the jurisdiction of the Federal Court, annulling the receipt of the complaint by the Minas Gerais judiciary.

The decision came after the defense of Fábio Schvartsman and Felipe Figueiredo Rocha, former president and former engineer of Vale, respectively, filed a lawsuit in order for the case to leave the state sphere. According to them, there were crimes against the Union, which would attract the competence of the Federal Justice.

In June 2022, Fachin decided monocratically that the case would return to State Justice. According to the minister, the Union’s specific interest was not demonstrated.

He also argued that the Justice of MG recognized its own competence to prosecute and judge the case and reestablished the receipt of the complaint. The justices of the 2nd Panel of the STF began to analyze the competence of the case on October 7th.