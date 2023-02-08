Majority of the Court was against the application of a time frame that would favor tax payers

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) established this Wednesday (8.Feb.2023) that final decisions on tax issues, freeing the payment of a certain tax, are annulled when the Court decides that the tax discussed is valid. The score was unanimous.

By majority, the Supreme Court also understood that this breach of the decision is valid from the date on which the Court defines the constitutionality of taxes, and not only from now on. That debate ended 6 to 5.

With automatic breaking, the Federal Revenue can charge taxes without having to file a rescission action. If a company, for example, won in court the right not to pay a certain tax, it will have to pay it again if the STF understands that the charge is legal.

If the tax has been judged constitutional in the past, the Revenue may collect any amounts not paid by those who had a final decision in their favor, freeing the payment of this tax.

Tax payers defended the need to adopt a timeframe for applying this understanding (the so-called “effects modulation”), so that it would not be applied automatically and would only be valid after the end of the trial that ended this Wednesday (Feb 8).

The following thesis was established:

“Decisions of the STF in incidental control of constitutionality and prior to the institution of the general repercussion regime do not automatically impact the res judicata that has been formed, even in the tax legal relations of successive treatment.

“In decisions handed down in direct action or with general repercussion, the temporal effects of final and unappealable decisions automatically interrupt, in said relations, respecting non-retroactivity, annual precedence and ninety or ninety-year precedence, depending on the nature of the tax. ”

The judgment analyzed the case of the collection of CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income), but the thesis will apply to all taxes.

Some tax payers had favorable decisions in the STF for not having to pay CSLL. But, over time, the Court began to change its understanding, giving individual decisions that confirmed the legality of the contribution. In 2007, the Supreme Court decided that the tax is constitutional, in an ADI (direct action of unconstitutionality, whose effects are valid for all).

With the decision for automatic breakage and without modulation, in the case discussed (the CSLL), the collection can be made of amounts due since 2007, when the Court defined that the tax is valid.

The STF had already formed a majority on Thursday (Feb 2) for the annulment of definitive tax decisions. The trial with debate among ministers began the day before.

Wishes

The following ministers voted in favor of automatically breaking tax decisions (without modulation of effects): Roberto Barroso, André Mendonça, Gilmar Mendes, Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia and Rosa Weber.

Edson Fachin, Nunes Marques, Luiz Fux, Dias Toffoli and Ricardo Lewandowski were defeated in the discussion.

Another discussion that was also defined is about anteriority. Most magistrates understood that the principles of annual and nonagesimal precedence (when the effects begin to take effect, respectively, after 1 year and after 90 days) must be respected.

With that, the Revenue must respect this deadline, from the definition of the constitutionality of the tax, to make the collections.

The Justices: Roberto Barroso, Edson Fachin, Nunes Marques, Cármen Lúcia, Luiz Fux, Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber voted in favor of the application of the anteriority.

André Mendonça, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli and Gilmar Mendes were defeated.

the case

The Court jointly judged 2 cases on the subject. One of them, reported by Minister Edson Fachin, discusses what happens with decisions that free the payment of taxes when the Supreme understands that the collection is legal in actions that are valid for all (the so-called “concentrated control” of constitutionality).

The other, with Justice Roberto Barroso as a rapporteur, analyzes the same discussion, but refers to the Court’s positions in individual actions, which are only valid for the parties, the so-called “fuzzy control” of constitutionality.

The case was being analyzed in the virtual plenary of the Court. In the format, there is no debate, and ministers deposit their votes in an electronic system. The trial was stopped in November 2022 due to a prominent request from Fachin. With that, the votes that had already been cast were zeroed. The analysis was resumed from scratch in the physical plenary.