The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Luiz Fux, summoned the collegiate body to vote on this Wednesday (10.Aug.2022) an increase of 18% for magistrates and Judiciary officials from 2023. If approved, the proposal would raise the salary of court ministers from R$39,200 to R$46,300.

The discussion will be held in a virtual administrative session, from 8 am to 3 pm. It will include an analysis of the Court’s budget for 2023, which should be R$850 million.

If it passes through the collegiate body, the salary recomposition proposal will go to the National Congress, which will be able to accept, modify or veto the readjustment.

The project establishes that the increase will be made gradually in 4 installments, from April 2023 to July of the following year:

1st installment – April 2023;

2nd installment – August 2023;

3rd installment – January 2024;

4th installment – ​​July 2024.

According to the category, the last salary readjustment of the Court’s magistrates was in 2018. The other Judiciary employees had an increase for the last time in 2016.

To grant the readjustment, the text proposes a reallocation of expenses by the Judiciary itself. That is, there would be no need for new transfers.

The salary of a Supreme Court minister defines the salary cap for civil servants.

FEDERAL PUBLIC OFFICIALS

Since January, federal civil servants have been asking for a recomposition of the inflation accumulated during the president’s administration. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which is equivalent to 19.99%.

In 2020, Bolsonaro sanctioned a R$60 billion bailout project for states during the pandemic, but vetoed the section that allowed the salary readjustment to civil servants.

The federal government spent R$ 157.5 billion in the 1st half of this year with the payment of personnel and social charges. The figure represents a drop of 12.2% compared to the previous year, considering inflation.

The Executive even analyzed a 5% increase for all federal civil servants. It chose, however, not to grant the readjustment in 2022.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from April 24th to 26th, 2022 showed that 46% of the Brazilian population is against a readjustment in the salaries of civil servants this year. Those in favor add up to 40%, while 14% did not know how to respond.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from April 24 to 26, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. Registration with the TSE: BR-07167/2022.