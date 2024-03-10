Penalties range from 14 to 17 years in prison for up to 5 crimes; in total, 131 people have already been convicted

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) sentenced another 15 defendants for the undemocratic acts of January 8th. The convictions were confirmed in the trial on Friday (8.Mar.2024).

The rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, understood that the defendants committed crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, qualified damage, coup d'état, deterioration of property and criminal association. Penalties range from 14 to 17 years in prison.

Each of the defendants was tried separately by the ministers. The trial was held in the virtual plenary of the Court.

How each minister voted:

Alexandre de Moraes: Conviction of the 15 defendants for 5 crimes ranging from 14 to 17 years in prison;

Gilmar Mendes: The rapporteur followed;

Cármen Lúcia: The rapporteur followed;

Flávio Dino: The rapporteur followed;

Luiz Fux: Followed the rapporteur

Edson Fachin: Voted to convict the defendants, but with lesser sentences;

Cristiano Zanin: Voted to convict the defendants, but with lesser sentences;

Luís Roberto Barroso: Voted to convict the defendants for 4 crimes;

André Mendonça: Voted for the lesser conviction or acquittal of the defendants;

Kassio Nunes Marques: Voted for the lesser conviction or acquittal of the defendants.

In the view of the ministers, the defendants intended to incite the population to take illegal power, through violence. The Court also found that the suspects committed “mob crime”when a group commits crimes under the influence of others.

To date, 131 defendants have been convicted of participating in the attacks. More than 1,300 people were reported by the PGR (Attorney General's Office).