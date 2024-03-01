By majority vote, the Supreme Court ministers applied sentences ranging from 14 to 17 years in prison to the accused

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) sentenced this Friday (1st, March 2024) another 15 people accused of participating in the extremist acts of January 8th last year.

By majority vote, the ministers applied sentences ranging from 14 to 17 years in prison to the accused, who are responsible for the crimes of criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d'état, qualified damage and deterioration of listed property.

The trial was carried out in virtual mode, in which there is no in-person deliberation, and the ministers enter the votes in the Supreme Court's electronic system until the end of the trial.

Since the beginning of the trials of those involved on January 8, the Supreme Court has sentenced around 100 people under investigation.

With information from Brazil Agency.