Measures taken by the STF minister are being questioned after the disclosure of extrajudicial actions to investigate Bolsonaro supporters by the TSE

Businessman and owner of X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, said that the STF (Supreme Federal Court) asked the social network to “censor content” in Brazil. According to Musk, the requirements violate Brazilian law. “This is not right”he wrote on his X profile (ex-Twitter) on Tuesday (13.Aug.2024).

The senator Marcos Do Val (We can-ES) statedin Monday (12th August), that Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, ordered the blocking of R$50 million from his accounts and the suspension of his profile on Instagram.

A newspaper report S.Paulo Newspaper published on Tuesday (13.Aug) revealed confidential decisions by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes. The newspaper exposed unofficial requests by Moraes to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) for the preparation of reports to support decisions in the fake news investigation against Bolsonaro supporters in 2022.

MUSK AND THE STF

“This document demands the censorship of popular accounts in Brazil, including a pastor, a current parliamentarian and the wife of a former parliamentarian.”Musk said on X (formerly Twitter), via the network’s official government relations account.

The document was signed by the minister on Thursday (8th August) and determined the blocking of accounts, within 2 hours, under “daily fine of R$50,000”.

On Tuesday (August 13, 2024), the Novo party filed a criminal complaint with the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) against Minister Alexandre de Moraes for ideological falsehood and criminal association. The document also includes the judge and advisor to the magistrate Airton Vieira and the criminal expert Eduardo Tagliaferro.

Records reveal that the minister’s office requested at least 20 times the production of reports unofficially. Read more about the subject in this report from Poder360.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) is not willing to support a possible impeachment request for STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes in the case involving unofficial investigations by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) into Bolsonaro supporters. According to the Poder360the chance of the Senate President accepting the request is “zero”.

WHAT MORAES SAYS

In a statement, the office of STF minister Alexandre de Moraes said that all procedures of the investigations into fake news and the digital militias were “official, regular and properly documented” at Court.

The minister stated that, throughout the course of the investigations, requests were made to various bodies, including the TSE, which has police powers and, therefore, according to him, the authority to prepare reports on illegal activities, “such as disinformation, electoral hate speech, attempted coup d’état and attacks on democracy and institutions”.

The statement reads: “The reports simply described the illegal posts made on social media, in an objective manner, since they were directly linked to investigations into digital militias. Several of these reports were included in these investigations and other related ones and sent to the Federal Police for the continuation of the necessary investigations, always with the notification of the Attorney General’s Office.”.

The note says that the procedures took place “full participation” of the PGR.

