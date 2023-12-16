Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 11:15

Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), filed a lawsuit against the Conforming Remittance Program, which zeroed the Import Tax rate on international purchases of up to US$50. The minister understood that the authors of the lawsuit, the Brazilian Association of the Footwear Industries (Abicalçados) and the Brazilian Association of Component Companies for Leather, Footwear and Artifacts (Assintecal), do not have the legitimacy to question the rule in the Supreme Court.

“The contested rules affect e-commerce companies that carry out various economic activities, not just activities linked to those represented by the authors of this action, linked to the production of footwear and leather in general”, stated the minister in the order. Therefore, the action will not be taken to the Court’s plenary.

Cármen also emphasizes that any violation of the Federal Revenue program against constitutional norms would be “reflexive” and that the action does not demonstrate direct non-compliance with the Constitution.

The entities argued that the Treasury does not have the authority to change the tax rate and that the measure violates tax equality. They also stated that the exception provided for international remittances between individuals that do not exceed US$50 has generated “ostensible and widespread tax fraud”.