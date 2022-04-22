The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) granted this Thursday (21.Apr.2022) the constitutional grace to the deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), annulling the sentence decreed by the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) for statements against the ministers of the Court.

Silveira was sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime. However, the deputy will not be arrested yet as an appeal to the Supreme Court is possible.

In live this Thursday (21.Apr.2022), the president commented on the decree and stated that it will be fulfilled, because it is “constitutional”. According to Bolsonaro, the measure could be a “landmark for all of us”.

In an interview with Power 360experts in Constitutional Law commented on the case.

According to law professor Lucas Paulino, the Supreme Court can still discuss the constitutional legitimacy of the act, since Silveira’s conviction could still be appealed by the deputy’s defense.

The professor said that Bolsonaro’s decision contravenes the principle of impersonality, which determines that authorities cannot favor allies of “illegal and illegitimate way” and disadvantage opponents against the law.

For the also constitutionalist Acácio Miranda, there is a “addiction” in the decree. Despite “strictly speaking” the Supreme does not have the right to overturn the decision, Miranda claims that punishment only begins after the case is judged.

He adds that, even with the constitutional grace granted, Silveira will still remain ineligible.

Doctor in Criminal Law Fernando Neisser says that the president has the power to grant constitutional grace, but the decree is illegal because it is a measure that extinguishes punishment, which is the need to fulfill a sentence, which is not yet the case. case of Daniel Silveira.

“The decree no longer has legal validity because it grants something that has no effect. There is no punitive claim against Daniel Silveira because the Supreme Court’s decision is not enforceable because of the motion for clarification”said Neisser.

According to the expert, the decree brought several motivations through the so-called “recitals”which ends up being a shot in the foot of the Executive’s own act.

“The purpose of the act is linked to the motivation he used. In law, this is called Theory of Determining Motives. And Bolsonaro clearly says that the Supreme Court’s constitutional interpretation is not the best, that he understands that freedom of expression is protected by the Constitution. But that creates a problem. Because the Presidency of the Republic is not a reviewer of the Federal Supreme Court”said Neisser.

Cristiano Vilela, a partner at Vilela, Miranda e Aguiar Fernandes Advogados, also claims that Bolsonaro has the constitutional prerogative to grant the “grace” to the deputy, but that the way in which it was granted is not in accordance with the Constitution.

“Although it has this prerogative, it is not constitutional to grant this measure to those who do not yet have an effective conviction. The granting of this measure violates the separation of powers and the constitutional prerogatives of the Judiciary. Not to mention the President’s evident political interest in granting grace to a political ally”said Vilela.

For criminal lawyer Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, better known as Kakay, the episode draws attention precisely because Bolsonaro did not wait final judgment of the conviction, which he classified as the “expected posture”.

Kakay says that, with the decree, Bolsonaro reinforces his “authoritarian bias” and shows its objective of interfering in the performance of the Judiciary. He also explains that, ultimately, the STF could determine whether or not there was a deviation in purpose on the part of the president.

On the other hand, constitutional lawyer Eduardo Ubaldo states that, in principle, it would not be up to the Judiciary to remove the effects of this act, but that it is still not possible to talk about the “irreversibility” of the decision.

However, Ubaldo says that the possible annulment of the constitutional grace is because Bolsonaro aimed to prevent the “free exercise” of another Power and not just for wanting to forgive a certain condemned person.

Ubaldo evaluates the episode as a “unnecessary institutional wear and tear” for the Bolsonaro government.

already the Constitutionalist Vera Chemim said that Justice cannot interfere with the decree, as it is an act provided for in the Constitution by the President of the Republic. “The Judiciary can only contest something if it has an illegal procedure, which is not provided for by law”.

Chemin says Bolsonaro is part of the “assumption” that the Supreme Court would be acting against any of its political allies.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) accused Silveira of verbally assaulting and making serious threats against STF ministers; incite animosity between the Armed Forces and the Court; and to stimulate the attempt to prevent, with the use of violence or serious threat, the free exercise of the Judiciary Power.

the congressman was detained on February 16, 2021, by order of the Minister of the Supreme, Alexandre de Moraes, after have published a video with name-calling, accusations and threats against members of the Supreme Court. Daniel Silveira spent almost 8 months in home prisonbeing monitored with an electronic anklet.

Despite YouTube taking the video down, the Power 360 summarized what the deputy said about the ministers of the STF.

In November 2021, Alexandre de Moraes revoked Silveira’s arrest and ordered precautionary measures to be adopted by the congressman, including a ban on the use of social networks and contact with others investigated in the investigation that investigates alleged anti-democratic digital militia.

In March 2022, Moraes ordered Silveira to use the electronic anklet again. He also prohibited the congressman from participating in public events, and only allowed him to leave Petrópolis (RJ), where he lives, to travel to Brasília because of his mandate.

The congressman put on the anklet on March 31. Silveira had refused to install the device the day before. He agreed to place the device after Moraes imposed a fine of R$15,000 per day if the equipment was not fixed. The deputy slept in the Chamber to avoid carrying out the decision.

