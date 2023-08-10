Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2023 – 15:44

Shortly after ending the instruction of actions against more than 200 sued for the acts of January 8, the Federal Supreme Court convened an extraordinary virtual session to decide whether to become defendants over 70 investigated for anti-democratic acts, among them exponents of the coup plot, such as ‘Fátima de Tubarão’, who said he was going to ‘get Xandão’.

Also on the list of accused are Antônio José Santos Saraiva, known as ‘Sarneyzinho do Maranhão’, who threatened minister Alexandre de Moraes; and the indigenous José Acácio Serere Xavante, whose arrest led to the attempted invasion of the Federal Police headquarters in Brasília.

The complaints filed by the Attorney General’s Office against the 70 investigated will be analyzed in a trial that will begin next Monday, the 14th, and is expected to end on Friday, the 18th. in the case of more than 1,200 defendants by January 8.

The PGR charges the 70 defendants with crimes of criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état, threat, persecution, incitement to crime, qualified damage and deterioration of listed property.

While the extraordinary session was scheduled for the analysis of complaints presented by coup acts, Minister Alexandre de Moraes granted provisional release to 72 defendants – 25 women and 48 men.

The decision takes into account the finalization of the instruction of part of the actions in progress in the STF. 128 people are being investigated for anti-democratic acts – 49 detained after the coup uprising and 79 detained during Operation Lesa Pátria.