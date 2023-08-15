Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2023 – 2:55 pm

By eight votes to two, the Federal Supreme Court declared unconstitutional an act by the Federal Police in 2021, in the midst of the Jair Bolsonaro government, to restrict access to all procedures registered in the corporation’s systems.

The case led the Court to establish the thesis that the restriction of publicity to an act of any of the Powers must be motivated ‘objectively, specifically and formally’. “Public acts that it imposes, generally and without valid and specific grounds, impeding the fundamental right to information are null and void.”

Seven ministers followed the vote of the rapporteur, Cármen Lúcia. “The Republic does not admit catacombs. Democracy does not sympathize with secrets”, said the minister, repeating considerations made when the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional the production of dossiers on ‘anti-fascist’ citizens.

Ministers Dias Toffoli, Luiz Fux, Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes, Cristiano Zanin, Luís Roberto Barroso and Rosa Weber followed this understanding. The ministers André Mendonça and Kassio Nunes Marques were defeated.

The dissenting vote in the case was presented by Mendonça – Bolsonaro’s former Minister of Justice, who took office at the STF the day after the act contested in the action was published.

Mendonça defended that secrecy may be imposed as a ‘general rule’ in the Electronic Information System (SEI) of the Federal Police for ‘transmitting information related to intelligence activity, whose disclosure or unrestricted access may compromise ongoing investigation or inspection’.

The minister argued that the SEI is for internal use and that the restriction ‘does not impede access to information by any interested party, when, in the specific case, there is a lack of sensitivity or prejudice to the final activity carried out by the Federal Police’.

The STF analyzed an action in which PSOL questioned a letter sent in July 2021 by the then president of the National Commission for the Electronic Information System of the Federal Police – a body of the Ministry of Justice. The document provides that all information and documents on the platform are restricted or confidential.

The caption evoked the principles of transparency and publicity, pointing to a misuse of purpose in editing the act. The PSOL considers that the justification for the measure, of ‘compartmentation of sensitive information and the possibility of mistaken entries’, is ‘laconic and generic for a restriction of fundamental right’.

In her vote, Cármen Lúcia pointed out that the principle of publicity and access to public documents of all powers prevails in a Republic, ‘secrecy being a legitimate exception only if duly and sufficiently justified’.

According to the minister, ‘the exceptionality of imposing secrecy must be objective, formal and specifically justified’.

She stressed that information referring to public administration, ‘understood by institutional actions and by the performance of state agents, is always of public interest’. “The State puts itself at the service of citizens – and that is the only reason why it is justified -, and as such it must satisfy its acts”, said the minister.

Cármen Lúcia countered the position of the Ministry of Justice that the restriction would be possible as long as ‘the condition of preparatory document of the files or information contained therein persisted’.

“Control of the legality and purpose of administrative acts is only possible with transparency in public management. This control is not restricted to the perfect and finished act, covering the administrative process that precedes it and the reasons identified as decisive for the adoption of a certain conduct by the public administration”, warns the minister.